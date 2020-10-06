Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct ship-to-shore training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The Marines with 2d AABn conducted ship-to-shore training to help recertify the dock landing ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) and improve capabilities for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6240123
|VIRIN:
|200610-M-JH495-1015
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
