    Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event [Image 3 of 9]

    Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle tears through sand during a ship-to-shore event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The Marines with 2d AABn conducted ship-to-shore training to help recertify the dock landing ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) and improve capabilities for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:54
    Photo ID: 6240122
    VIRIN: 200610-M-JH495-1007
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAV
    Amphibious
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Ship to Shore
    AABn

