Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division stage AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicles prior to conducting ship-to-shore training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The Marines with 2d AABn conducted ship-to-shore training to help recertify the dock landing ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) and improve capabilities for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

