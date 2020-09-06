USS Princeton, USNS Charles Drew conduct RAS

200609-N-OW019-0011 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) approaches the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

