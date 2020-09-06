Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton, USNS Charles Drew conduct RAS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200609-N-OW019-0011 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) approaches the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton, USNS Charles Drew conduct RAS, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

