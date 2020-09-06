Sterett and Charles Drew Participate in a Replenishment-At-Sea

200609-N-NC885-1225 Pacific Ocean (June 9, 2020)
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) monitor a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 20:16
|Photo ID:
|6240078
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-NC885-1225
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
