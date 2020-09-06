Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200609-N-NC885-1225 Pacific Ocean (June 9, 2020)
    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) monitor a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett and Charles Drew Participate in a Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

