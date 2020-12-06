Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    341st CPTS Change of Command Ceremony

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gabriel Denny, right, accepts command of the 341st Comptroller Squadron from Col. Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing commander, June 12, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Senior Master Sgt. Michael Duchesne, 341st CPTS superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day)

    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
