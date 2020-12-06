Maj. Gabriel Denny, right, accepts command of the 341st Comptroller Squadron from Col. Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing commander, June 12, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Senior Master Sgt. Michael Duchesne, 341st CPTS superintendent, looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6239992
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-BG120-0030
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 341st CPTS Change of Command Ceremony, by SrA Tristan Day, identified by DVIDS
