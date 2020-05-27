Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard member explains why she enjoys her job

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Camechie Nicholson, a damage controlman (DC) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Alameda, poses for a photo on Base May 20, 2020. Nicholson said she enjoys being a DC because she loves to learn to how to build. (U.S. Coast Guard portrait photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)

    This work, Coast Guard member explains why she enjoys her job, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alameda
    Coast Guard
    California
    military members

