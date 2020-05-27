Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Camechie Nicholson, a damage controlman (DC) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Alameda, poses for a photo on Base May 20, 2020. Nicholson said she enjoys being a DC because she loves to learn to how to build. (U.S. Coast Guard portrait photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:53 Photo ID: 6239947 VIRIN: 200527-G-LB502-178 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.6 MB Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard member explains why she enjoys her job, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.