    Hospital Corps 122 Birthday Reflections

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ryan riley 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Corpsman Up! NHB/NMRTC Bremerton hospital corpsman reflect on their commitment, their duty, their corps creed in conjunction with the Navy's Hospital Corps 122 Birthday (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corps 122 Birthday Reflections, by PO1 ryan riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hospital corpsman
    hospital corps
    nmrtc bremerton

