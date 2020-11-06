Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general with the Texas Military Department, presents her coin to members of Joint Task Force 176 in recognition of their contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts to ensure safety for Texans during the demonstrations that follow the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:33 Photo ID: 6239732 VIRIN: 200611-Z-WL838-016 Resolution: 5108x3648 Size: 4.02 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general recognizes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.