Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general with the Texas Military Department, presents her coin to members of Joint Task Force 176 in recognition of their contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts to ensure safety for Texans during the demonstrations that follow the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6239732
|VIRIN:
|200611-Z-WL838-016
|Resolution:
|5108x3648
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general recognizes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
