    Texas Military Department adjutant general recognizes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6]

    Texas Military Department adjutant general recognizes Soldiers

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general with the Texas Military Department, presents her coin to members of Joint Task Force 176 in recognition of their contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts to ensure safety for Texans during the demonstrations that follow the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:33
    Photo ID: 6239732
    VIRIN: 200611-Z-WL838-016
    Resolution: 5108x3648
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general recognizes Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    176th Engineer Brigade
    136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 National Guard
    Joint Task Force 176
    JTF 176

