    74th EFS returns from deployment [Image 2 of 8]

    74th EFS returns from deployment

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 23d Wing cheer for Airmen assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron June 10, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Approximately 300 members assigned to the 74th EFS returned from deployment June 10-12. The 74th EFS, which consisted of personnel from the 23d Fighter Group and 23d Maintenance Group, were deployed as a part of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:18
    Photo ID: 6239716
    VIRIN: 200610-F-HB610-1059
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th EFS returns from deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

