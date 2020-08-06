Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 5 of 11]

    BALTOPS 2020

    ITALY

    06.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) Ships from nations participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 sail in formation while in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. The ships pictured are (in alphabetical order by home nation): the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton (FFH 337), the German Navy Bremen-class frigate FGS Luebeck (F214), the German Navy Rhone-Class replenishment oiler FGS Rhoen (A1443), the Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Otto Suerdrup (F312), the U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), and the U.S. Navy Supply-class fast-combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6). BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the German Navy)

