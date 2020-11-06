VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – (June 11, 2020) The Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy speaks with Sailors during his scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11. The Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy are visiting the Fleet together with a focus on maintenance and readiness related efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)
