    Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic speaks with Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations during a scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11. [Image 1 of 3]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Taylor 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – (June 11, 2020) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic speaks with Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations during a scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11. The Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy are visiting the Fleet together with a focus on maintenance and readiness related efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:51
    Photo ID: 6239244
    VIRIN: 200611-N-LV363-1073
    Resolution: 2481x2203
    Size: 793.78 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic speaks with Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations during a scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy listens to a Sailor’s question during his scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11.
    The Honorable Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Secretary of the Navy speaks with Sailors during his scheduled visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, June 11.

    SECNAV

