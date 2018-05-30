Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes water levels still setting records

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2018

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announces that Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie set new monthly mean water level records for May 2020.

