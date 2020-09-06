Oak Hill Deployment

200609-N-VP266-1068 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (June 9, 2020) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), center, and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) transit the Bab-Al-Mandeb Strait behind the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 9, 2020. Oak Hill, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

