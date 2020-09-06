200609-N-VP266-1042 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (June 9, 2020) From right to left, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), and the guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) sail in formation through the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, June 9, 2020. Bataan, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS