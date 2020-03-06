Oak Hill Deployment

200603-N-VP266-1063 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) transits the Arabian Sea, June 3, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)
|06.03.2020
|06.12.2020 06:03
|6238992
|200603-N-VP266-1063
|2755x1848
|1.32 MB
|ARABIAN SEA
|1
|0
|0
