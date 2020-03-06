Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oak Hill Deployment [Image 3 of 12]

    Oak Hill Deployment

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    200603-N-VP266-1063 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2020) The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) transits the Arabian Sea, June 3, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 06:03
    Photo ID: 6238992
    VIRIN: 200603-N-VP266-1063
    Resolution: 2755x1848
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

