9x CH-47F Flight Around Hawaii Islands

The Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division executed a 9x CH-47F Chinook multi-ship flight around Hawaii islands June 10, 2020.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 05:29
|Photo ID:
|6238987
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-XP872-966
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
