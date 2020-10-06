Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9x CH-47F Flight Around Hawaii Islands [Image 22 of 26]

    9x CH-47F Flight Around Hawaii Islands

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division executed a 9x CH-47F Chinook multi-ship flight around Hawaii islands June 10, 2020.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
