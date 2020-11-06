Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus- Rehearsal [Image 1 of 4]

    DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus- Rehearsal

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Polish and U.S. medics, standby for medical readiness for Polish and U.S. Soldiers during Allied Spirit at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus- Rehearsal [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

