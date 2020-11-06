Polish troops in a Rosonak Armored Personnel Carrier conduct a joint river crossing rehearsal with their U.S. Allies at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Denice Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 03:16 Photo ID: 6238874 VIRIN: 200611-A-ON752-0031 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.74 MB Location: KONOTOP, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - Rehearsal Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.