Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    T-minus 101 Days of Summer [Image 3 of 3]

    T-minus 101 Days of Summer

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Aircraft Group 12 participate in an informational event about the effects of alcohol as part of 101 Days of Summer training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2020. The annual training helps service members learn risk mitigation strategies and provides awareness of high-risk events during summertime activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 03:24
    Photo ID: 6238835
    VIRIN: 200612-M-BH827-1092
    Resolution: 3714x2476
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-minus 101 Days of Summer [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-minus 101 Days of Summer
    T-minus 101 Days of Summer
    T-minus 101 Days of Summer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MAG-12
    101 Days of Summer
    Manditory education
    Manditory training
    mando fun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT