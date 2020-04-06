T-minus 101 Days of Summer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vataria Lettingham, Maintenance Management Specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, speaks with Marines and Sailors about risk management during 101 Days of Summer training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2020. The annual training helps service members learn risk mitigation strategies and provides awareness of high-risk events during summertime activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

