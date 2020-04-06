Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vataria Lettingham, Maintenance Management Specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, speaks with Marines and Sailors about risk management during 101 Days of Summer training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2020. The annual training helps service members learn risk mitigation strategies and provides awareness of high-risk events during summertime activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-minus 101 Days of Summer [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAG-12
    101 Days of Summer
    Manditory education
    Manditory training
    mando fun

