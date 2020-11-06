Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Tracy R. Norris Presents Challenge Coins to Texas Army National Guard Soldiers

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, presents Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgts. Simmons and Theiring with a challenge coin at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, on June 11, 2020 for superior performance during the 2020 Civil Disturbance Mission. SSG Simmons and SSG Theiring, attached to the Headquarters and Headquarter Company, 136 Military Police Battalion, created a complete training plan for non-lethal weapons and civil disturbance operations, to include M26 Shotgun, X26 Taser, OC Spray, and Civil Disturbance techniques in less than 12 hours. Their training plan led to the successful training of over 850 Soldiers in the course of 6 days on X26 Taser and Civil Disturbance techniques and over 80 Soldiers on the M26 Shotgun with lethal and non-lethal munitions. (Courtesy Asset: Captain David Elizondo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Tracy R. Norris Presents Challenge Coins to Texas Army National Guard Soldiers, by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

