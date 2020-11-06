Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Identifies Commercial Decontaminant for Field Use Against COVID-19

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    A CCDC Chemical Biological Center researcher sprays Bioxy on contaminated panels to test its effectiveness.

