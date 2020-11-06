A CCDC Chemical Biological Center researcher sprays Bioxy on contaminated panels to test its effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6238623
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-GY757-940
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|151.4 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Identifies Commercial Decontaminant for Field Use Against COVID-19, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD Identifies Commercial Decontaminant for Field Use Against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT