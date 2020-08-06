Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard and Department of Natural Resources perform infrastructure improvements at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County

    Michigan National Guard and Department of Natural Resources perform infrastructure improvements at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James R Bennett 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard’s 1432nd Engineer Company and the Department of National Resources have been working together to conduct maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County.

    The collaborative construction effort is part of the Army National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The IRT program leverages military skills with community resources to multiply value and cost savings. IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships and stronger communities.

    The project consists of the DNR providing raw materials, project scope and limited equipment, while the 1432th Engineer Company provides a majority of the manpower and equipment to repair targeted infrastructure.

    The projects scheduled for Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park include repairing roadways, armoring an eroding shoreline, repairing the roof and electrical system of an historic building, and replacing a 100-foot-long culvert.

    To address COVID-19 concerns, the two organizations have implemented strict social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of masks whenever personnel are within close proximity of each other.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:32
    Photo ID: 6238622
    VIRIN: 200608-A-TD900-536
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard and Department of Natural Resources perform infrastructure improvements at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James R Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard

