Michigan National Guard and Department of Natural Resources perform infrastructure improvements at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County

The Michigan National Guard’s 1432nd Engineer Company and the Department of National Resources have been working together to conduct maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County.



The collaborative construction effort is part of the Army National Guard’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The IRT program leverages military skills with community resources to multiply value and cost savings. IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships and stronger communities.



The project consists of the DNR providing raw materials, project scope and limited equipment, while the 1432th Engineer Company provides a majority of the manpower and equipment to repair targeted infrastructure.



The projects scheduled for Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park include repairing roadways, armoring an eroding shoreline, repairing the roof and electrical system of an historic building, and replacing a 100-foot-long culvert.



To address COVID-19 concerns, the two organizations have implemented strict social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of masks whenever personnel are within close proximity of each other.

