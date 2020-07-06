Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Task Force Guardian Mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Task Force Guardian Mission

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser  

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Indiana returned home to Indiana on June 7, 2020. These Soldiers deployed to the National Capital Region to support civil authorities in protecting life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Task Force Guardian Mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeremiah Runser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

