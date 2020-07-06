Indiana National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Task Force Guardian Mission

Indiana National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Indiana returned home to Indiana on June 7, 2020. These Soldiers deployed to the National Capital Region to support civil authorities in protecting life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest.

Date Taken: 06.07.2020