    Sailors paint a bulkhead [Image 12 of 12]

    Sailors paint a bulkhead

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200604-N-GR168-1050 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2020) Seaman Keenea Jackson, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), paints a bulkhead in the well deck aboard the New York, June 4, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

