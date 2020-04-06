200604-N-GR168-1050 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2020) Seaman Keenea Jackson, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), paints a bulkhead in the well deck aboard the New York, June 4, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:14 Photo ID: 6238401 VIRIN: 200604-N-GR168-1050 Resolution: 3300x2200 Size: 1.42 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors paint a bulkhead [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.