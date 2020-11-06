Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct modified military funeral honors for U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Jr. in Section 1 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 11, 2020.

    Sprinkle served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II with the 319th Bomber Group 438th Bomb Squadron. Sprinkle’s father was U.S. Army 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Sr. who served in World War I with the 55th Infantry 7th Division. Sprinkle Jr. passed away on January 11, 2019 at age 97. He was interred in Section 1 with his father, mother, and wife.

    Sprinkle Jr.’s son, David Sprinkle, received the flag from his funeral service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Jr. [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

