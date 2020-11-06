A soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) presents the U.S. flag and offers condolences to David Sprinkle during the funeral service for Sprinkle's father, U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Jr., in Section 1 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June 11, 2020.



Sprinkle Jr. served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II with the 319th Bomber Group 438th Bomb Squadron. Sprinkle Jr.’s father was U.S. Army 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Sr. who served in World War I with the 55th Infantry 7th Division. Sprinkle Jr. passed away on January 11, 2019 at age 97 and was interred in Section 1 with his father, mother, and wife.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 14:56 Photo ID: 6238364 VIRIN: 200611-A-IW468-125 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.81 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Cicero Sprinkle Jr. [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.