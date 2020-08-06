Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th LRS works around the clock, rises to the top

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Malyk Wright, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron packing specialist, prepares cargo for movement at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 8, 2020. The deployment and distribution within the traffic management office packages cargo, certifies inbound and outbound cargo and schedules deliveries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 14:41
    Photo ID: 6238358
    VIRIN: 200608-F-QO224-1002
    Resolution: 6898x4636
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th LRS works around the clock, rises to the top, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Culture
    Logistics
    Distribution
    RAF Mildenhall
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    Deployment
    100th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotankers
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Flight Service Center
    352d Special Operations Wing

