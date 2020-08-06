Airman 1st Class Malyk Wright, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron packing specialist, prepares cargo for movement at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 8, 2020. The deployment and distribution within the traffic management office packages cargo, certifies inbound and outbound cargo and schedules deliveries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6238358
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-QO224-1002
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
This work, 100th LRS works around the clock, rises to the top, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
