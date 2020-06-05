Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District constructs alternate care facilities for the state of Oklahoma

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Contractors, Hospital Administrators and USACE Tulsa District personnel stand for a group photo May 6, 2020. While working on a FEMA mission assignment at the request of the state of Oklahoma, the Tulsa District executed planning, assessment, design and construction missions supporting state requests for two alternate care facilities. Four floors of the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa Okla., were remodeled providing an additional 116 beds and Integris Baptist Portland Campus in Oklahoma City Okla., providing an additional 110 beds. USACE has the capability and expertise to adjust alternate care facility designs between COVID and non-COVID, depending on states’ needs for specific site locations. The estimated 14 day construction process began at both facilities on April 27, 2020. (Released/U.S. Army Photo by Preston L. Chasteen)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    ACF
    Tulsa District
    COVID19
    COVID
    Alternate Care Facility

