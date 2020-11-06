The USDA’s Feds Feed Families (FFF) campaign for 2020 has started for federal workers, and Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) customers and employees who want to donate to food banks and pantries.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6238127
|VIRIN:
|200611-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|918.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feds Feed Families: Stateside commissaries serve as collection sites for donations through July 31, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
