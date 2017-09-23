200602-N-N3764-004 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (June 2, 2020) The “Easy Riders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, embarked onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations June 2. The Preble and embarked LEDET recovered over 2,000 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Preble is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/Released)

Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN