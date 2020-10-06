NEXCOM Associates and Worldwide Operations Support Military Members in Response to COVID-19

NEX Atsugi, Japan, reopened its Barber Shops on June 10, 2020, and Beauty Shops on June 11, 2020, while adhering to safety guidelines to help stem the spread of COVID-19. All NEX Barber and Beauty Shops worldwide have been closed since March 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

