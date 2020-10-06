Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Associates and Worldwide Operations Support Military Members in Response to COVID-19 [Image 4 of 7]

    NEXCOM Associates and Worldwide Operations Support Military Members in Response to COVID-19

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Atsugi, Japan, reopened its Barber Shops on June 10, 2020, and Beauty Shops on June 11, 2020, while adhering to safety guidelines to help stem the spread of COVID-19. All NEX Barber and Beauty Shops worldwide have been closed since March 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:43
    Photo ID: 6237977
    VIRIN: 200610-N-QY289-0004
    Resolution: 1673x1115
    Size: 149.44 KB
    Location: ATSUGI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXCOM Associates and Worldwide Operations Support Military Members in Response to COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command

