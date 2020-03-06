Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-31 CO F-35B Flight [Image 6 of 9]

    MAG-31 CO F-35B Flight

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Matthew H. Phares, Marine Aircraft Group 31 commanding officer, conducts pre-flight checks of an F-35B prior to take-off, June 3. As the CO of MAG-31, he must be qualified on the F/A-18 Hornet and the F-35B Lightning II. This is one of Phares' last flights before retiring from the Marine Corps after more than 26 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-31 CO F-35B Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

