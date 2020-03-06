MAG-31 CO F-35B Flight

Col. Matthew H. Phares, Marine Aircraft Group 31 commanding officer, conducts pre-flight checks of an F-35B prior to take-off, June 3. As the CO of MAG-31, he must be qualified on the F/A-18 Hornet and the F-35B Lightning II. This is one of Phares' last flights before retiring from the Marine Corps after more than 26 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

