Sgt. Joseph Vazquez, the Quality Assurance Representative for Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533, poses for a photo over seeing Marines load ordnance onto an F/A-18 C fighter jet. Vazquez was nominated by Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Meiners for superior achievement while managing the Naval Aviation Maintenance Discrepancy Reporting Program, usually a responsibility of a senior SNCO, and earning a noteworthy program evaluation during the most recent inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aidan Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:51 Photo ID: 6237819 VIRIN: 200610-M-HB448-1046 Resolution: 3210x4471 Size: 1.34 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, II MAW Motivator of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Aidan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.