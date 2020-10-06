Sgt. Joseph Vazquez, the Quality Assurance Representative for Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533, poses for a photo over seeing Marines load ordnance onto an F/A-18 C fighter jet. Vazquez was nominated by Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Meiners for superior achievement while managing the Naval Aviation Maintenance Discrepancy Reporting Program, usually a responsibility of a senior SNCO, and earning a noteworthy program evaluation during the most recent inspection. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aidan Parker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:51
|Photo ID:
|6237819
|VIRIN:
|200610-M-HB448-1046
|Resolution:
|3210x4471
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, II MAW Motivator of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Aidan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
