Tennessee Calvary returns from nation’s capital

Members of the 278th Armored Combat Regiment (ACR) of the Army National Guard in Knoxville, also known as the “Tennessee Calvary”, returned to McGhee Tyson from a deployment to the Washington D.C. metro area June 9, 2020. TNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon)

