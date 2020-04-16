Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Mission, Many Faces: Specialist 1st Class Magnus, Norwegian Army

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    04.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    "I decided to join the military when I was 13. I was at a stand, some soldiers - I was living back home near an Air Force base - when I saw them they seemed pretty disciplined. And I just got a really good first impression of the military in general. It was just how they were standing. There was like, an energy. It's very hard to explain, but I just saw when they entered the room that this is what I wanted to wear. I wanted to wear the uniform. It was just displaying the proper form. How they talked. How much they gave in what they were teaching us. Actually, they were just there to tell us about the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. But I was just so impressed with everything...

    "I'm not planning leaving the Army for many years now. I can be a specialist until I'm 35 or maybe 38, but I can also apply to NCO school or the military academic. I'm planning on maybe applying for the NCO course...To be a leader. Back at home I'm a driver of the Combat Vehicle 9030. But to be a commander of the vehicle you have to go to the NCO school. It's a goal. I just want to go for it. This [deployment] is something you can't experience back in Norway. You can train for it, as I said before, but you can't actually do it. We're in Iraq now. We're not in Norway. So things can happen."

    -- Specialist 1st Class Magnus, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Norwegian Army

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 207th Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 07:04
    Photo ID: 6237754
    VIRIN: 200416-A-VX503-013
    Resolution: 4322x2881
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

