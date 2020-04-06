Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2]

    Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    California National Guard   

    A local mom and her son, Jayden Kim of Los Angeles, offer cans of drinking water to Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, June 4, 2020. The Guard was activated to assist state and local officials protect lives and property following a period of national unrest following the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 00:31
    Photo ID: 6237568
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-FO594-2019
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles
    Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    child
    California National Guard
    DSCA
    California
    community
    community relations
    youth
    Army National Guard
    civil unrest
    toddler
    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    79 IBCT
    DSCA National Guard Images
    DSCA Response
    NDFHP2020
    civilunrest20ngca
    Civilunrest20NG
    California protests

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT