Youngster supports Cal Guard service members in Los Angeles

A local mom and her son, Jayden Kim of Los Angeles, offer cans of drinking water to service members of the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, June 4, 2020. The Guard was activated to assist state and local officials protect lives and property following a period of national unrest following the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

