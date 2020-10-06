USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport

SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Alexander Favreau greets his girlfriend, Alyssa Romer, as he disembarks the Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona/Released)

