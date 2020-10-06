Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander M Corona 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 00:16
    Photo ID: 6237558
    VIRIN: 200610-N-VN584-2141
    Resolution: 5288x3525
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexander M Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport
    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    homeport
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    LCS
    deployment
    Mongomery
    Corona
    Alex
    returns
    VN584
    Independence-class Littoral combat ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT