SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 00:13
|Photo ID:
|6237556
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-VN584-2021
|Resolution:
|5051x2841
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexander M Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT