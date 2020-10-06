Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Oscar Sosa 

    U.S. Navy           

    200610-N-NO101-0001
    WASHINGTON (June 10, 2020) Official portrait of Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Kenneth J. Braithwaite. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 21:02
    VIRIN: 200610-N-NO101-0001
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
