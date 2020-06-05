VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William J. Mitchell, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., in an F/A-18C Hornet, May 6, 2020. The squadron, commonly referred to as the “Death Rattlers” are headed to the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for the final F/A-18C deployment in 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Justin M. Pack)

