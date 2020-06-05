Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment [Image 4 of 5]

    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Warrant Officer Justin Pack 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William J. Mitchell, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., in an F/A-18C Hornet, May 6, 2020. The squadron, commonly referred to as the “Death Rattlers” are headed to the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for the final F/A-18C deployment in 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Justin M. Pack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 19:56
    Photo ID: 6237484
    VIRIN: 200506-M-RQ061-1027
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by WO Justin Pack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment
    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment
    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment
    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment
    VMFA-323 Departs For Final F/A-18C Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT